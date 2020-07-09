|
I'm confident HCQ will cure me: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday after months of downplaying its...
