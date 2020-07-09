Global  

I'm confident HCQ will cure me: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19. Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday after months of downplaying its...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 01:42

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

