Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19 to be initiated in India, US

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in India and the US are planning to initiate joint clinical trials for Ayurveda formulations against the novel coronavirus, the Indian envoy here has said. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, academicians, and doctors on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador...
