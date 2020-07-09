Simhadri CH RT @DeccanChronicle: Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in #India and the #US are planning to initiate joint clinical trials for #Ayur… 35 seconds ago Tarun Malaviya Ayurveda for treating Covid-19? India, US to initiate joint clinical trials https://t.co/Fy7xbH1VSK 15 minutes ago gaara RT @livemint: Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19 to be initiated in India and the United States https://t.co/CYBul… 16 minutes ago Northeast Today #National The Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in India and the U.S. are planning to initiate joint clinica… https://t.co/5n10FPG30G 16 minutes ago Sandeep RT @Indsamachar: India, US to initiate clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against Covid-19 https://t.co/5e5Z3zbHXP 16 minutes ago Deepak Pant Clinical trials for ayurvedic formulations against Covid to be initiated in India, US https://t.co/Cmk06NSpun 16 minutes ago IndSamachar News India, US to initiate clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against Covid-19 https://t.co/5e5Z3zbHXP 24 minutes ago Pratham RT @TOIIndiaNews: Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US https://t.co/ATYknqkKh9 30 minutes ago