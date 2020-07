You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources George Floyd Case: Ex-Officer Lane’s Defense Files For Charges To Be Dismissed; Releases Transcripts Of 2 Body-Worn Cameras



One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his case dismissed, Kate Raddatz reports (2:23).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 8, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:23 Published 9 hours ago Keith David On "NCIS: New Orleans" & Hollywood Career



The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his episode of NCIS: New Orleans called Biased on CBS, remaining a consistent present in Hollywood and the death of George Floyd. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 05:34 Published 2 days ago Casino Patron Swarmed by Security Guards



Occurred on June 26, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Info from Licensor: "Witnessed a white man at Binion's casino in Las Vegas on Friday, June 26,2020 arguing with a black man over a poker machine at.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:38 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources George Floyd said 'I can't breathe' over 20 times: Transcript George Floyd said he couldn't breathe more than 20 times, called out for his children and late mother and said officers would "kill" him before he died in...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this