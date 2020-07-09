New Transcript Shows Floyd Told Police Repeatedly He Couldn't Breathe Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA new body camera transcript shows George Floyd told police during his arrest that he had just recovered from COVID-19 and pleaded with officers more than 20 times that he couldn't breathe and was going to die. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin — who was kneeling on Floyd's neck — dismissed those pleas.



The... Watch VideoA new body camera transcript shows George Floyd told police during his arrest that he had just recovered from COVID-19 and pleaded with officers more than 20 times that he couldn't breathe and was going to die. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin — who was kneeling on Floyd's neck — dismissed those pleas.The 👓 View full article

