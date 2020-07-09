Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Transcript Shows Floyd Told Police Repeatedly He Couldn't Breathe

Newsy Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
New Transcript Shows Floyd Told Police Repeatedly He Couldn't BreatheWatch VideoA new body camera transcript shows George Floyd told police during his arrest that he had just recovered from COVID-19 and pleaded with officers more than 20 times that he couldn't breathe and was going to die. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin — who was kneeling on Floyd's neck — dismissed those pleas.

The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LVMPD limits use of neck restraints [Video]

LVMPD limits use of neck restraints

In the wake of George Floyd's death, the LVMPD is limiting officers use of neck restraints. Starting now, officers can only use neck restraints if they fear their life is in danger.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea ignored - transcript [Video]

Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea ignored - transcript

The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck as Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Legal Expert Discusses George Floyd Officer’s Motion To Dismiss [Video]

Legal Expert Discusses George Floyd Officer’s Motion To Dismiss

A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the judge to dismiss the case against him before it goes to trial, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:25).WCCO 4 News At 10 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | George Floyd said officers would 'kill' him in new recording transcript

 George Floyd said he couldn't breathe more than 20 times and said officers would "kill" him before he died in Minneapolis police custody, new evidence has...
News24 Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

LauaraM5S

lauracolombini RT @IOL: The former US police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his… 11 minutes ago

IsiahSeans

Isiah RT @CBSNews: Derek Chauvin told George Floyd "it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen" to talk during fatal arrest, transcript shows https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

IOL

IOL News The former US police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as… https://t.co/Lv9mG1wLun 25 minutes ago

rodrigues884

Go Leafs Go RT @sandyleevincent: This is a huge story & @JackPosobiec @gatewaypundit isn’t reporting on this. Transcript of officer's body camera show… 30 minutes ago

Ky71Matt

Matthew Smith RT @Newsy: Video of the moments before Floyd's death on Memorial Day sparked outrage that has led to months of protests. A new transcript s… 31 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Video of the moments before Floyd's death on Memorial Day sparked outrage that has led to months of protests. A new… https://t.co/MeICOWkfMQ 32 minutes ago

TheTwitmo

TheTwitmoRedemption RT @sandyleevincent: .@BernardKerik @dbongino @SebGorka Breaking: Transcript of officer's body camera shows George Floyd told officers 'I… 45 minutes ago

nocturne_bat

🦇 skyrat_fren ☕ RT @FrenReport: Imagine my shock https://t.co/x8kYAvgztc 46 minutes ago