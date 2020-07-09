Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon Found Dead, Suspected Suicide Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Just a day after his daughter reported him missing, Mayor Park Won-Soon of Seoul, South Korea, was found dead. Although there is no official cause of death yet, authorities believe he committed suicide.


