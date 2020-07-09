Global  

Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon Found Dead, Suspected Suicide

HNGN Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon Found Dead, Suspected SuicideJust a day after his daughter reported him missing, Mayor Park Won-Soon of Seoul, South Korea, was found dead. Although there is no official cause of death yet, authorities believe he committed suicide.
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact 00:53

 Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

