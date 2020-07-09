Global  
 

New York City Paints 'Black Lives Matter' Mural Outside Trump Tower

Newsy Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew York City employees painted "Black Lives Matter" in big yellow letters right outside Trump Tower on Thursday. 

Mayor Bill de Blasio approved the 5th Avenue mural earlier this month. It's part of a larger, citywide project wherein the city will paint "Black Lives Matter" on a street in each of the city's five...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower in NYC

WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower in NYC 00:34

 "Black Lives Matter" was painted in yellow on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton painted with volunteers.

