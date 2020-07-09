New York City Paints 'Black Lives Matter' Mural Outside Trump Tower
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Watch VideoNew York City employees painted "Black Lives Matter" in big yellow letters right outside Trump Tower on Thursday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio approved the 5th Avenue mural earlier this month. It's part of a larger, citywide project wherein the city will paint "Black Lives Matter" on a street in each of the city's five...
