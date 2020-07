Bangladesh: Move Rohingya From Dangerous Silt Island, Says HRW Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bangladesh authorities should immediately move over 300 Rohingya refugees, including at least 33 children, from the silt island of Bhasan Char to the Cox's Bazar refugee camps to be with their families, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite pledges, the Bangladesh government has yet to allow United Nations officials to