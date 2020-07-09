Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seoul Mayor Found Dead After Police Search

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Seoul Mayor Found Dead After Police SearchBy William Gallo

The mayor of Seoul has been found dead, South Korean officials said early Friday local time, after his daughter reported him missing the day before.   

Park Won-soon was found in northern Seoul, South Korea’s capital and largest city, near the last place his phone signal was detected. Park’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact 00:53

 Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead [Video]

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing [Video]

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Seoul's Mayor Found Dead After Reported Missing

 Watch VideoPolice in South Korea told Yonhap News that the mayor of Seoul has been found dead after he was reported missing Thursday.  The Associated Press...
Newsy

Seoul mayor found dead after sexual harassment complaint made against him

 Seoul's outspoken mayor Park Won-soon, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, has been found dead, police said Friday. He was 64. A former...
Japan Today

Seoul's Mayor Found Dead After Massive Search

 Mayor Park Won-soon's daughter told police he left a verbal message similar to a will, and later turned off his mobile phone. His body was found in a wooded park...
NPR


Tweets about this