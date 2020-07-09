Seoul Mayor Found Dead After Police Search

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead



One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 3 hours ago Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing



The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Seoul's Mayor Found Dead After Reported Missing Watch VideoPolice in South Korea told Yonhap News that the mayor of Seoul has been found dead after he was reported missing Thursday. The Associated Press...

Newsy 7 hours ago



Seoul mayor found dead after sexual harassment complaint made against him Seoul's outspoken mayor Park Won-soon, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, has been found dead, police said Friday. He was 64. A former...

Japan Today 3 hours ago



Seoul's Mayor Found Dead After Massive Search Mayor Park Won-soon's daughter told police he left a verbal message similar to a will, and later turned off his mobile phone. His body was found in a wooded park...

NPR 5 hours ago





Tweets about this