Seoul Mayor Found Dead After Police Search
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
By William Gallo
The mayor of Seoul has been found dead, South Korean officials said early Friday local time, after his daughter reported him missing the day before.
Park Won-soon was found in northern Seoul, South Korea’s capital and largest city, near the last place his phone signal was detected. Park’s...
