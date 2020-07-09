Global  
 

Navarro Doesn’t Give Full Picture On Hydroxychloroquine

FactCheck.org Thursday, 9 July 2020
Navarro Doesn’t Give Full Picture On HydroxychloroquineWhite House trade adviser Peter Navarro has promoted the “astonishing” results of an observational study that found hydroxychloroquine was associated with lower mortality for patients hospitalized for COVID-19. But the study has limitations, and multiple randomized controlled trials have found the drug is not beneficial to hospitalized patients.

