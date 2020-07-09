Navarro Doesn’t Give Full Picture On Hydroxychloroquine
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has promoted the “astonishing” results of an observational study that found hydroxychloroquine was associated with lower mortality for patients hospitalized for COVID-19. But the study has limitations, and multiple randomized controlled trials have found the drug is not beneficial to hospitalized patients.
