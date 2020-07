Oxygen already runs low as COVID-19 surges in South Africa Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The coronavirus storm has arrived in South Africa, but in the overflowing COVID-19 wards the sound is less of a roar than a rasp. Oxygen is already low in hospitals at the new epicenter of the country’s outbreak, Gauteng province, home to the power centers of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria. Health […] 👓 View full article