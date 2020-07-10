Global  
 

China vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the ruling Communist Party over human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. China will “definitely fight back” against actions it considers interference in its internal affairs and that which […]
