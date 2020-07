Philip Pullman criticises 'disgraceful' Government



Author Philip Pullman says he is looking forward to a review into the Government's response to Covid-19 after criticising the approach to the crisis. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 9 hours ago

PM backs more facemask use



Boris Johnson has served notice that tougher rules on wearing face masks could be on the way. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:39 Published 2 days ago