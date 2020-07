Tories calling for criminal probe of PM's ties to WE Charity, halted federal contract Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The federal Conservatives are calling for an RCMP investigation into the revelations that members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family were paid a total of nearly $300,000 over the last four years to speak at WE Charity events, the organization that was granted a $900 million contract to deliver a now-halted COVID-19 student grant program. 👓 View full article

