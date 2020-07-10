Global  
 

The Hypocrisies Of Recognition: Supreme Court, Native Americans And McGirt Case – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 10 July 2020
The Hypocrisies Of Recognition: Supreme Court, Native Americans And McGirt Case – OpEdThe Supreme Court of the United States has barely had time to gather its collective breath this last few days.  Among its decisions, including those dealing with President Donald Trump’s financial records, was that of McGirt v Oklahoma. The case furnishes a detailed discussion on the extent Native American self-governance...
News video: Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records 01:18

 Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's financial and business dealings and can now obtain his...

