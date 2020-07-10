Global  
 

Brazil To Temporarily Ban Fires In The Amazon Rainforest

Newsy Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Brazil To Temporarily Ban Fires In The Amazon RainforestWatch VideoBrazil is set to ban fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to sign a decree next week that would prohibit setting fires in forest regions for 120 days.

The announcement comes after 29 firms sent a letter to the country threatening to pull investments if Brazil doesn't do...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns

Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns 02:44

 Environmentalists in Brazil are denouncing an acceleration of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest that they say is directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

