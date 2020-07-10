|
Brazil To Temporarily Ban Fires In The Amazon Rainforest
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoBrazil is set to ban fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to sign a decree next week that would prohibit setting fires in forest regions for 120 days.
The announcement comes after 29 firms sent a letter to the country threatening to pull investments if Brazil doesn't do...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this