Brazil To Temporarily Ban Fires In The Amazon Rainforest

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure



Brazil's government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to address their rising concerns over destruction of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Brazil bans fires in Amazon rainforest to meet investor demands to slow deforestation BRASILIA — Brazil’s government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to...

WorldNews 1 week ago



Brazil's vice president says country will rein in Amazon deforestation and fires Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao told a news conference the country would, "seek to reduce the rates of deforestation and fires to the minimum...

SBS 2 days ago



Brazil's Bolsonaro imposes 4-month ban on agricultural fires to preserve Amazon Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday banned setting agricultural and forest fires as the country enters the dry season at a moment when the government...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this