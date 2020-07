Canadians push back as U.S. Congress pressures Canada to reopen shared border Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As U.S. members of Congress push Canada to reopen its shared border with the United States, Canadians are pushing back — both in government and on social media. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this