Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Japan Today Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for him to sexually abuse and said she deserves…
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine 00:34

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as...

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide [Video]

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide

There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein [Video]

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein

New York authorities have fined Deutsche Bank $150 mln over failures including the services it provided to Jeffrey Epstein - the former financier who committed suicide while awaiting trial on charges..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance [Video]

Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante, who is accused of helping recruit women for him to sexually abuse, is now being held in Brooklyn and is expected in court Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on charges related to Epstein investigation

 FBI says British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire on charges related to Epstein's sexual...
CBC.ca

The ‘Lady of the House’ Who Was Long Entangled With Jeffrey Epstein

 Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking and abuse, has raised questions about what she may have known.
NYTimes.com

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

 NEW YORK (AP) — A close associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who is jailed on charges she helped him sexually abuse young women and girls should be...
Seattle Times


