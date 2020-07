11 people drown at Egyptian beach known for its 'deadly waters' Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Beaches near Alexandria remain shut and lifeguards off duty due to the pandemic 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr.alzahrani2020 RT @Independent: 11 people drown at Egyptian beach known for its ‘deadly waters’ https://t.co/zoUPuijJaM 10 minutes ago Indy World 11 people drown at Egyptian beach known for its ‘deadly waters’ https://t.co/PCbaVCGoPu 19 minutes ago The Independent 11 people drown at Egyptian beach known for its ‘deadly waters’ https://t.co/zoUPuijJaM 23 minutes ago Le Nam Giang Eleven people drowned on Friday at a beach in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, which is locked down by the authorit… https://t.co/gHRHzbdF6j 11 hours ago