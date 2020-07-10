Global  
 

U.S. Catholic Church Received At Least $1B In Federal COVID-19 Aid

Newsy Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe U.S. Roman Catholic Church reportedly accepted at least $1.4 billion in government coronavirus aid during the pandemic.

The Associated Press reported the real number could be as high as $3.5 billion, as the information was presented in ranges instead of concrete numbers.

The AP notes several dioceses that...
AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

 NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed...
