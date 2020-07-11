Global  
 

Hong Kong Security Law Helps China Tighten Grip Over Schools

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 July 2020
China’s leaders have pushed the territory to revamp an education system they see as having bred young rebels who have helped drive pro-democracy protests.
 Protesters have held up blank pieces of white paper to avoid using slogans banned under a new national security law in Hong Kong on Monday. The law, which was imposed by China after anti-government protests last year, has made it illegal to shout slogans or hold up banners and flags calling for the...

Beijing has imposed sweeping new national security legislation on Hong Kong, criminalising 'secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces'. Critics fear the law will enable a..

Beijing has imposed sweeping new national security legislation on Hong Kong, criminalising 'secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces'. Critics fear the law will enable a..

PM Scott Morrison suspends extradition pact with territory and extends visas for Hong Kong people already in Australia.

