Disturbing Audio of Johnny Depp Telling Amber Heard to Cut Him

Related videos from verified sources Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage



Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 1 day ago Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard



Johnny Depp has admitted to accidentally headbutting his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she allegedly attacked him, in evidence given during his libel trial against The Sun in London. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4



Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago

