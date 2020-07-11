Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disturbing Audio of Johnny Depp Telling Amber Heard to Cut Him

eBaums World Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Disturbing Audio of Johnny Depp Telling Amber Heard to Cut Him"Cut me. If you don't, I will." [WARNING: contains disturbing discussion of self-harm]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him

Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him 01:48

 Audio released from July 2016 appears to capture actor Johnny Depp asking his then wife, Amber Heard, to cut him. It was played during his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper. The trial continues.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage [Video]

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard [Video]

Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has admitted to accidentally headbutting his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she allegedly attacked him, in evidence given during his libel trial against The Sun in London.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published
EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4 [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this