Dubai Announces Additional Economic Stimulus Package Of $1.7 Billion

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Dubai Announces Additional Economic Stimulus Package Of $1.7 BillionDubai will release another economic stimulus package of $1.7 billion in three instalments, the emirate’s Crown Prince tweeted.

The first package is worth $408 million and covers 15 initiatives, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said on Twitter.

The second package is valued at $898 million, with eight initiatives including...
