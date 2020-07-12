What The Supreme Court Got Right In Its Indian Tribe Ruling – OpEd Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

By Ryan McMaken*



The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Jimcy McGirt was wrongfully convicted in an Oklahoma state court of of three serious sexual offenses. McGirt had argued that his trial should have taken place in federal court because McGirt is a member of the Seminole Nation, and the crimes in question took place on... By Ryan McMaken*The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Jimcy McGirt was wrongfully convicted in an Oklahoma state court of of three serious sexual offenses. McGirt had argued that his trial should have taken place in federal court because McGirt is a member of the Seminole Nation, and the crimes in question took place on 👓 View full article

