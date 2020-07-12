A new road to citizenship, hints Donald Trump

Sunday, 12 July 2020 () President Donald Trump is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system in the US, the White House has said. The White House statement came soon after Trump, in an interview with Spanish-language Telemundo News channel, said he is working on an executive order on immigration that will include a "road...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.