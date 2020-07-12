Global  
 

A new road to citizenship, hints Donald Trump

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system in the US, the White House has said. The White House statement came soon after Trump, in an interview with Spanish-language Telemundo News channel, said he is working on an executive order on immigration that will include a "road...
