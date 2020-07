Tragic accident takes the life of a Chowchilla bus kidnapping survivor Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Survivor Jennifer Brown Hyde reminisces about the loss of her brother, Jeff, who died in an accident on a local farm five years after the 1976 Chowchilla bus kidnapping. He was 15 years old. 👓 View full article

