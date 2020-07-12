|
|
|
Coronavirus: President Trump wears face mask for first time
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
US President Trump is seen wearing a face mask for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
President Trump Visits South Florida 03:50
President Donald Trump visited South Florida on Friday where he visited SOUTHCOM, attended a roundtable discussion on Venezuela, and then went to a private fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|