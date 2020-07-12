Global  
 

Coronavirus: President Trump wears face mask for first time

BBC News Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
US President Trump is seen wearing a face mask for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: President Trump Visits South Florida

President Trump Visits South Florida 03:50

 President Donald Trump visited South Florida on Friday where he visited SOUTHCOM, attended a roundtable discussion on Venezuela, and then went to a private fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach.

Trump publicly dons mask for first time [Video]

Trump publicly dons mask for first time

[NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama..

TRUMP WEARS MASK IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME DURING PANDEMIC [Video]

TRUMP WEARS MASK IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME DURING PANDEMIC

Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed’s hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.

President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic [Video]

President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday.

Coronavirus: Trump seen wearing face mask for first time during military hospital visit

 'When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it's expected to wear a mask,' president tells reporters
President Trump Wears Face Mask in Public for First Time During Pandemic
As virus rages in US, Trump finally wears a mask

 US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health example as the...
