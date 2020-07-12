Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Star, Says He Has Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan, whose face is everywhere in the country, checked into a hospital with mild symptoms. His son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter have also become infected.
News video: Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 01:41

 With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher,...

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. His..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Anupam Kher's mother, 3 family members test +ve

 People were still in shock learning about Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s news of being Covid-19 positive. And now another Bollywood star, Anupam Kher...
IndiaTimes

Shekhar Kapur: Big B's always stood tall

 As soon as the tweet of Amitabh Bachchan stating that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 came out, it left everyone speechless. Gradually, everyone took to...
IndiaTimes

India: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son in hospital with COVID-19

 1
euronews


