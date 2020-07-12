Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Star, Says He Has Coronavirus

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher,...
