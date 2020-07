David Paul Achneepineskum Canada’s largest Indigenous police force has never shot anyone dead | National Newswatch https://t.co/M1qONiI3YJ 41 seconds ago Greg Kielec RT @CTVNews: The largest Indigenous police force in Canada has never shot anybody dead and never had an officer die in the line of duty htt… 1 minute ago Nick Falvo RT @globeandmail: Canada’s largest Indigenous police force has never shot anyone dead https://t.co/YuBKM3YzBD 1 minute ago ContactsForLess.ca RT @KamloopsBCNow: In its 26 years of existence, officers with Canada’s largest Indigenous police force have never shot and killed anyone.… 3 minutes ago The Globe and Mail Canada’s largest Indigenous police force has never shot anyone dead https://t.co/YuBKM3YzBD 4 minutes ago BJ Del Conte Fascinating. The usual whiny naysaying buzzkillers in 3...2...1...(CP-CTV): Canada's largest Indigenous police forc… https://t.co/jQDwTDGr8J 7 minutes ago