Mueller Says Stone Still A 'Convicted Felon' Despite Commutation

Newsy Sunday, 12 July 2020
Mueller Says Stone Still A 'Convicted Felon' Despite CommutationWatch VideoFormer special counsel Robert Mueller says Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Trump, will always be "a convicted felon" despite his presidential commutation.

In his first public statement in over a year, Mueller wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that he felt compelled to address claims that his Russia...
News video: White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence 00:42

 Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone has...

