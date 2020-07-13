Global  
 

Poland’s Presidential Election Too Close to Call

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
WARSAW — Poland’s presidential election, widely viewed as the most important since the end of communist rule in 1989, failed to produce a clear winner Sunday night, although final exit polls showed President Andrzej Duda leading the challenger, Rafal Trzaskowski. Duda, a conservative nationalist, had 51% of the vote in the exit polls to 49% […]
