Russia 'first nation' to finish human trials for Covid-19 vaccine
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Russia has become the first nation to complete clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine on humans, and the results have proven the medication's effectiveness, the media reported on Sunday.
Chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk, who heads the Center for Clinical Research on Medications at Sechenov University, told Russian news agency...
From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has clarified that he is 'perfectly alright' and has tested...
If you want to volunteer to take the COVID-19 vaccine before it is widely available, there's a website to do just that. CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org provides information on all the vaccine clinical..
India's Covaxin has entered clinical trials while the Drug controller Genral of India gave the nod for another vaccine by Zydus Cadila for phase I and II human trials. ICMR has asked Bharat Biotech to..