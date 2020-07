US President Donald Trump considered selling US territory of Puerto Rico: Reports Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump is reported to have considered selling the island of Puerto Rico after it was devastated by a hurricane in 2017.Trump is said to have inquired as to whether the US could "divest of that asset," claimed... US President Donald Trump is reported to have considered selling the island of Puerto Rico after it was devastated by a hurricane in 2017.Trump is said to have inquired as to whether the US could "divest of that asset," claimed... πŸ‘“ View full article