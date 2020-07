Girls bag top 3 positions in Poonch class 10 exams, get felicitated



Poonch district administration felicitated top 15 students who excelled in the matric board results. Of the 15 toppers, 11 were girls and of them 5 girls had bagged the top 3 positions.

UP Board results: CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates 10th, 12th students



UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates students of class 10th and 12th for passing Board exams. UP CM also congratulated ministers for conducting exams well despite Covid-19 pandemic.