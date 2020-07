WW2 Era Silver Treasure Found in Poland Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The find contains various silver household items, including goblets and cutlery. One hundred and three silver objects were buried in a rusty... The find contains various silver household items, including goblets and cutlery. One hundred and three silver objects were buried in a rusty... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this