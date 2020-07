Library of Congress to honor author Colson Whitehead Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead keeps winning awards. Already this year's recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the Orwell Prize for political fiction, Whitehead is now being honored by the Library of Congress. On Monday, it announced that he had won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. Whitehead, 50, is […]

