Fire Continues To Burn Aboard The USS Bonhomme Richard

Military officials on Sunday said a fire broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego and at least one person was being treated for smoke... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •WorldNews •Seattle Times •Japan Today
At least 21 people were injured when a fire and an explosion broke out Sunday on a U.S. Navy warship that was docked in San Diego, causing heavy damage and... Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews •Japan Today •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Newsy The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Navy believes it started in a cargo hold area for marine equi… https://t.co/ejMKHGTZGr 36 minutes ago
Miss Geli 🇵🇷 RT @WAVY_News: The fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego. https://t.co/eFa… 3 hours ago
WAVY TV 10 The fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego. https://t.co/eFaJ1AUWqT 4 hours ago