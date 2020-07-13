Fire Continues To Burn Aboard The USS Bonhomme Richard Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFire crews are still battling a blaze that broke out aboard a U.S. Navy ship Sunday morning.



Navy officials said 160 sailors were on board the USS Bonhomme Richard when the fire started. The ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego in California where it's been undergoing maintenance.



The fire and an... Watch VideoFire crews are still battling a blaze that broke out aboard a U.S. Navy ship Sunday morning.Navy officials said 160 sailors were on board the USS Bonhomme Richard when the fire started. The ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego in California where it's been undergoing maintenance.The fire and an 👓 View full article

