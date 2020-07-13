Global  
 

Fire Continues To Burn Aboard The USS Bonhomme Richard

Newsy Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Fire Continues To Burn Aboard The USS Bonhomme RichardWatch VideoFire crews are still battling a blaze that broke out aboard a U.S. Navy ship Sunday morning. 

Navy officials said 160 sailors were on board the USS Bonhomme Richard when the fire started. The ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego in California where it's been undergoing maintenance. 

The fire and an...
Video credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Sailors hurt in Naval Base San Diego ship fire

Sailors hurt in Naval Base San Diego ship fire 01:48

 A fire erupted inside the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday afternoon, sending large plums of smoke into the air for hours.

