Naya Rivera: Police find body in search for Glee star

BBC News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Police searching for missing Glee star Naya Rivera have found a body in a lake in California.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned 01:25

 Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, rescue team member says [Video]

Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, rescue team member says

A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:10
Naya Rivera investigators believe in 'tragic drowning' [Video]

Naya Rivera investigators believe in 'tragic drowning'

A search for Naya Rivera in cabins by Lake Piru proved fruitless, with investigators admitting they think she has died in a "tragic drowning".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12
Authorities warn Naya Rivera's friends not to launch their own search parties [Video]

Authorities warn Naya Rivera's friends not to launch their own search parties

The Glee actress has been missing since 8 July after taking her four-year-old son, Josey, out for a boat ride on Lake Piru, where they enjoyed a swim.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48

Related news from verified sources

Body found at Lake Piru amid search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera

 Police have confirmed they found a body as the search for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera continues. 
FOXNews.com

Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star

Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with...
WorldNews

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

 Authorities say a body has been found at the Southern California lake where 'Glee' star Naya Rivera has been missing since last week.
CTV News

