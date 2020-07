Tennessee governor signs, court blocks, 6-week abortion ban Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, and a federal judge quickly blocked the measure. U.S. District Judge William Campbell in Nashville opted to wait for the bill to become law to rule on whether to block it. In granting the temporary […] 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Tennessee lawmakers pass strict abortion law



Shortly after midnight Friday, Tennessee lawmakers passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:03 Published 3 weeks ago

