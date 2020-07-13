Fatty liver disease a growing public health concern in Canada: study

How good gut bacteria help reduce the risk for heart disease



Scientists have discovered that one of the good bacteria found in the human gut has a benefit that has remained unrecognized until now the potential to reduce the risk for heart disease. The bacteria's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 4 days ago

Parents are faced with THIS many challenges during their baby's first year



Parents are faced with 1,750 difficult decisions in their baby's first year, according to new research.Between planning childcare, learning about formula ingredients and decorating the nursery, these.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago