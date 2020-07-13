Boris Johnson says Britons ‘should be wearing face masks in shops’ amid coronavirus
Monday, 13 July 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the people of England to wear face coverings in shops on Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although he stopped short of issuing any official requirements.
Boris Johnson has dropped a fresh hint that face coverings and masks will become compulsory in shops. The prime minister said face coverings have a “great deal of value in confined spaces” amid the continued presence of the coronavirus, adding: “I think people should be wearing [them] in...
The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published