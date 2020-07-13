Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson says Britons ‘should be wearing face masks in shops’ amid coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the people of England to wear face coverings in shops on Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although he stopped short of issuing any official requirements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings

Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days" 01:08

 Boris Johnson has dropped a fresh hint that face coverings and masks will become compulsory in shops. The prime minister said face coverings have a “great deal of value in confined spaces” amid the continued presence of the coronavirus, adding: “I think people should be wearing [them] in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM [Video]

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon [Video]

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon

The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops' [Video]

PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Sky News it is 'very important' to wear face coverings in shops.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | U.K. PM Johnson says people should wear face masks in shops

 Asked if he would make it compulsory to wear masks in shops, Mr. Johnson said: “Masks have a great deal of value in confined places.”
Hindu

Boris Johnson hints face coverings could become mandatory in English shops

 Face coverings could be made mandatory in shops in England, Boris Johnson has hinted, as he urged Britons to go back to work if they can.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson considering enforcing 'stricter' rules on mandatory face masks in shops

 Scotland already requires shoppers to cover their faces
Independent


Tweets about this

dollyzenda

Aine  RT @Femi_Sorry: Hey @BorisJohnson, Remember when you gently advised that people should stay home and social distance and only made it legal… 1 minute ago

MrTom91640627

Mr Tom RT @garethicke: I won't be wearing a mask. Period. So online shopping it is unless shop owners have a pair and refuse to enforce the nonse… 1 minute ago

JackDav71344833

Jack Davis RT @SkyNews: Three stories to read tonight... 🔴 #COVID19: PM says Britons 'should wear face masks in shops' https://t.co/eh6z639jeD 🔴 Body… 2 minutes ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Boris Johnson says Britons ‘should be wearing face masks in shops’ amid coronavirus https://t.co/3WPq4yH0ao 4 minutes ago

BlacknessIn

Anchored In Blackness 🏴 #TeamMalcolmX I messaged this buzzard yesterday and told him that supermarkets and shops are the main source of plague. https://t.co/SzPdtgG6dc 15 minutes ago

minizen48

Zippy Hallelujah! About***time sense at last @BorisJohnson https://t.co/UeTQBc986p 18 minutes ago