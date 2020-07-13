18 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over New Visa Rule Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Watch VideoSeventeen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration Monday in an attempt to stop a new rule that removes visas from international students if their coursework is all online this fall.



The attorneys general are seeking an injunction to stop the rule from going into effect, which they called


