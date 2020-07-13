Global  
 

18 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over New Visa Rule

Newsy Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
18 Attorneys General Sue Trump Administration Over New Visa RuleWatch VideoSeventeen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration Monday in an attempt to stop a new rule that removes visas from international students if their coursework is all online this fall. 

The attorneys general are seeking an injunction to stop the rule from going into effect, which they called...
0
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students

California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students 00:36

 California is pursuing a legal challenge against the Trump administration. Their controversial new student visa policy will force foreign students to leave the country... ...Or switch schools if they attend a university doing online-only instruction this fall. These new rules are in place due to the...

