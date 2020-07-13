Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Joe Biden Close Guantánamo If Elected? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Will Joe Biden Close Guantánamo If Elected? – OpEdWith just four months to go until the US Presidential Election, there is hope, in some quarters, that Donald Trump will lose to Joe Biden. The fact that this is not a foregone conclusion shows how broken American politics has become. Openly racist, Trump has been the most incoherent president imaginable, and is currently mired in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Biden Hits New Milestone [Video]

Biden Hits New Milestone

Joe Biden just hit a new milestone that Hillary Clinton never did: scoring 50% in a presidential poll. According to CNN Biden eclipsed 50% (51%) in live interview polls. Biden reached at least 50% in..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS News Battleground Tracker finds Biden ahead of or close to Trump in 3 key states

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker finds presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of or close to President Donald Trump in Arizona, Texas and Florida. Ed...
CBS News

With Polls Showing A Close Race In Texas, Biden Launches A First Ad There

 As polls show a tightening presidential race in traditionally Republican Texas, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is launching his first general election...
NPR


Tweets about this

TravisTeatime

100% Cumpletion🏴🏳️‍🌈 And let's not forget that Obama himself ran on "I'll close Guantanamo and will give you all healthcare!" AND IT WAS… https://t.co/elpLgtqE0h 7 hours ago

pang5

Disce Pati @joebiden please note, this is the issue I voted Green on in 2012. If Elected in November, Will Joe Biden Close Gu… https://t.co/QfPSO8DL85 14 hours ago

iconogasmic

Apotheosis 🏴‍☠️🚩 @JoashTaylor @mehdirhasan Obama Biden built the cages. You think Biden will close them? The way he and Obama promised to close Guantanamo? 1 day ago

moussi_james

Zackary James-Moussi RT @GuantanamoAndy: If Elected in November, Will Joe Biden Close #Guantanamo? My latest, cross-posted from https://t.co/1ap0jljhvl https://… 2 days ago

GuantanamoAndy

Andy Worthington If Elected in November, Will Joe Biden Close #Guantanamo? My latest, cross-posted from https://t.co/1ap0jljhvl… https://t.co/gRE6X1x0mf 2 days ago

juliesbooks

Julie A. RT @GuantanamoAndy: If Elected in November, Will Joe Biden Close #Guantanamo? https://t.co/q8HyelLirD https://t.co/wtN5F6wln3 3 days ago

GuantanamoAndy

Andy Worthington If Elected in November, Will Joe Biden Close #Guantanamo? https://t.co/q8HyelLirD https://t.co/wtN5F6wln3 3 days ago

delaruefrederic

The Beings of Light @JoeBiden @johnboz @WHO Americans will be safer when Joe Biden's husband, Joe Biden will be arrested and put in Gua… https://t.co/xU0Rx4Q65j 1 week ago