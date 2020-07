GALLUP: 61% Of Democrats, 24% Of Republicans, ‘Always’ Use Face Masks – OpEd Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

On July 13, Gallup headlined "Americans' Face Mask Usage Varies Greatly by Demographics" and reported that by far the biggest demographic difference is by Party-affiliation, with 61% of Democrats and 24% of Republicans saying that they "Always" use face-masks in public, and with 33% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans saying... On July 13, Gallup headlined "Americans' Face Mask Usage Varies Greatly by Demographics" and reported that by far the biggest demographic difference is by Party-affiliation, with 61% of Democrats and 24% of Republicans saying that they "Always" use face-masks in public, and with 33% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans saying 👓 View full article