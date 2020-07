Covid-19 coronavirus: In reversal, UK says it will make masks mandatory in shops Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The British Government decided to require people to wear face coverings in shops, joining a long list of countries that have made masks mandatory under some circumstances in response to the The British Government decided to require people to wear face coverings in shops, joining a long list of countries that have made masks mandatory under some circumstances in response to the coronavirus pandemic.After weeks of prevarication... 👓 View full article