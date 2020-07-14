Global coronavirus cases top 13 million: Live updates

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases near 13 million



As of 5pm on 12 July, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 44,830 have died across all settings. This is an increase of 11 from 11 July. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 9 hours ago

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases



From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 4 days ago