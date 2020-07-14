Global  
 

Global coronavirus cases top 13 million: Live updates

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Cases across the world continue to surge after WHO stresses virus is 'public enemy number one'.
News video: Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus

 Nearly 1 in 100 Americans has tested positive for Covid-19. As the virus rages uncontrolled, the US has recorded more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases. According to CNN, at least 137,797 Americans have died from the deadly virus. Globally over 13 million people have tested positive for the virus....

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases near 13 million [Video]

As of 5pm on 12 July, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 44,830 have died across all settings. This is an increase of 11 from 11 July.

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Govt gives good news on Covid: 'Gap between recovered, active cases...' [Video]

The Union government shared some good news regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country. Rajesh Bhushan, an officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the gap between recovered..

Victoria coronavirus cases surge as lockdown looms: Live updates

 Australian state announces jump in cases as Melbourne prepares for six-week lockdown, US grapples with resurgent virus.
News24.com | Covid-19 wrap: Worldwide cases pass 13m amid global spike, virus immunity may disappear within months

 Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed...
Live: Celebs wish Big B, Abhishek speedy recovery

 India's Covid-19 caseload has crossed the 8.5 lakh mark. The rapid spread of the pandemic has seen the country's share in daily global cases rise to 12%. Late...
