Morning Digest: NIA suspects terror funding in Kerala gold smuggling case; Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project, and more

Hindu Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
 The heat is mounting on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. BJP youth wing workers protested against the CM and demanded his resignation. Meanwhile, the NIA took over the probe and also filed FIRs in the case. NIA will be probing whether the money from gold smuggling was being...

'Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case': BJP president JP Nadda [Video]

'Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case': BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda slammed Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the controversial gold smuggling case. Nadda accused the CM Office of having been involved in the smuggling..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Kerala gold smuggling case has rocked the Vijayan govt| Know the full story | Oneindia News [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case has rocked the Vijayan govt| Know the full story | Oneindia News

In a big development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now permitted the National Investiagtion Agency (NIA), the central agency that combats terrorism, to probe the Kerala gold smuggling case. What is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:59Published
Caught: 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at Jaipur airport [Video]

Caught: 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at Jaipur airport

Customs officials reportedly caught over 30 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at the Jaipur airport. The gold was allegedly being smuggled by Indian nationals arriving from countries..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published

Morning digest: NIA detains key accused Swapna Suresh in Kerala gold smuggling case; Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, and more

 A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
