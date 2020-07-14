Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ted Cruz Was Seen on a Flight Without a Mask. His Office Says He Followed Airline Policy.

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
American Airlines said Monday that it had reached out to Sen. Ted Cruz after a widely shared photograph showed him not wearing a mask on one of its flights. The photo, posted on Twitter on Sunday night by an employee of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, shows Cruz sans mask while holding a cup of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sen. Ted Cruz Seen on American Airlines Flight, Appearing to Ignore Airline’s Face Mask Policy
TIME


Tweets about this

JayneCudzil

Jayne Cudzil Ted Cruz Was Seen on a Flight Without a Mask. His Office Says He Followed Airline Policy. https://t.co/yVtfECzuTO 2 minutes ago

cth1155yahoo

Christopher Hyatt RT @NBCDFW: Photo shows Sen. Ted Cruz without a face covering on American Airlines flight: https://t.co/kkgp4KVKeX https://t.co/FO5aA0ecSo 6 minutes ago

Roo2009kar

Karla Rodriguez RT @Newsweek: Beto O'Rourke rips Ted Cruz for being seen without mask on flight, says personal liberty's "killing" people https://t.co/jOxi… 8 minutes ago

cardiff1961

Mia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸 RT @resistelle: Ted was in the middle of pressing the *like* button on his fav porn star. He couldn't be bothered to wear a mask. "Ted Cru… 10 minutes ago

SridharYaratha

Dr Sridhar Yaratha Ted Cruz Was Seen on a Flight Without a Mask. His Office Says He Followed Airline Policy. https://t.co/7lewzwil4d https://t.co/ZkITeDmpX9 15 minutes ago

AlexFHern

Alex Hern Ted Cruz Was Seen on a Flight Without a Mask. His Office Says He Followed Airline Policy. https://t.co/23oo6JhDe9 https://t.co/8rYqGW9PXp 18 minutes ago

JeanSanPach

Jeannie RT @MysterySolvent: Strange Ted Cruz was seen on an American Airlines flight without a mask when we know he had one made to fit his beak. h… 37 minutes ago

atheniandemos

Cleisthenese @Steven_Rusk @Revel21_4 @gatewaypundit @cristinalaila1 @tedcruz Didn’t look like he had a mask at all https://t.co/Cp65B75rjA 40 minutes ago