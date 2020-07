You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia pub cluster adds to second-wave fears



A growing coronavirus cluster at a pub in Australia is stoking fears of a second wave in the country. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 16 hours ago Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News



India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. With 475 new.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:01 Published 4 days ago Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US



Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average. This equates to 55 cases of the virus per.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this