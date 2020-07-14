'COVID-19 immunity may disappear within months'

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Patients who recover from novel Coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to re-infection within months, according to research released on Monday. A team led by researchers from King's College London examined the levels of antibodies in over 90 confirmed virus patients and how they changed over time.
British researchers say that after people are infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, their natural immunity to it could decline within months. According to CNN, a new paper suggests that antibody responses may start to decline 20 to 30 days after COVID-19 symptoms appear. However, the paper...