Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'COVID-19 immunity may disappear within months'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Patients who recover from novel Coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to re-infection within months, according to research released on Monday. A team led by researchers from King's College London examined the levels of antibodies in over 90 confirmed virus patients and how they changed over time.

Blood tests showed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Study: Immunity To COVID-19 May Only Last A Few Months

Study: Immunity To COVID-19 May Only Last A Few Months 00:45

 British researchers say that after people are infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, their natural immunity to it could decline within months. According to CNN, a new paper suggests that antibody responses may start to decline 20 to 30 days after COVID-19 symptoms appear. However, the paper...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Immunity to Covid 19 'could be lost within months' [Video]

Immunity to Covid 19 'could be lost within months'

Scientists have discovered that immunity to Covid 19 could be lost within months.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Study Finds Recovered COVID-19 Patients Lose Immunity Within Months

Study Finds Recovered COVID-19 Patients Lose Immunity Within Months Watch VideoA new study found that people who were previously infected with the coronavirus and recovered may lose their immunity to the virus within...
Newsy

News24.com | Covid-19 wrap: Worldwide cases pass 13m amid global spike, virus immunity may disappear within months

 Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed...
News24

Virus immunity may disappear within months, says latest study

 The findings imply recovered patients could get infected again
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this