You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Congressman LaMalfa speaks on state coronavirus rollback



Northern California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, (R) California, spoke with Action News Now Anchor Debbie Cobb this evening about Governorr Newsom's latest business rollback in the wake of new Covid 19.. Credit: KHSL Published 2 hours ago As COVID Grows, California Shuts Down Again



California’s governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses, reports HuffPost. The rules also include the state’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego. He stated.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 hours ago Bay Area Frontline Health Workers Describe Fierce Fight to Contain Virus



Not long ago it looked like California had flattened the curve but now a different story is being told by Bay Area health care workers on the front lines. Devin Fehely reports. (7-13-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:55 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources California sees record amount of new coronavirus cases The rising number of coronavirus cases is taking a toll on hospitals across the country. Arizona is down to the lowest number of available ICU beds since the...

CBS News 5 days ago



State bill would establish California public bank for coronavirus relief Under the terms of new state legislation announced Thursday, a California public bank would be established to help with a more equitable economic recovery from...

bizjournals 14 hours ago





Tweets about this